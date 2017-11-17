Image caption Louis Murray had been interviewed by the BBC about his trampoline coaching

A trampoline coach has admitted eight sexual offences against a boy at his club.

Louis Murray, 22, from Blakelaw, Newcastle, met his victim, who was under 16, while coaching at Affinity Trampoline Club in Newcastle.

He admitted eight child sex charges and one count of dangerous driving when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

He has been remanded in custody to be sentenced on 8 January.

Among the offences he admitted was engaging in sexual activity with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Three further charges are no longer being pursued by prosecutors.