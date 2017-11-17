Tyne & Wear

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hebburn

Victoria Road West and South Drive junction in Hebburn Image copyright Google
Image caption The car hit the man near the Victoria Road West and South Drive junction in Hebburn

An 88-year-old pedestrian has died after suffering serious injuries when he was hit by a car.

The man was struck by a red Ford Fiesta on Victoria Road West in Hebburn at about 14:15 GMT on Thursday, Northumbria Police said.

He died a short while late in hospital. The driver was "very shaken" but uninjured, a force spokesman said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision near the junction of South Drive.

The road was closed for about two hours as officers investigated the scene.

