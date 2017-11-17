Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hebburn
An 88-year-old pedestrian has died after suffering serious injuries when he was hit by a car.
The man was struck by a red Ford Fiesta on Victoria Road West in Hebburn at about 14:15 GMT on Thursday, Northumbria Police said.
He died a short while late in hospital. The driver was "very shaken" but uninjured, a force spokesman said.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision near the junction of South Drive.
The road was closed for about two hours as officers investigated the scene.