Image copyright Google Image caption The car hit the man near the Victoria Road West and South Drive junction in Hebburn

An 88-year-old pedestrian has died after suffering serious injuries when he was hit by a car.

The man was struck by a red Ford Fiesta on Victoria Road West in Hebburn at about 14:15 GMT on Thursday, Northumbria Police said.

He died a short while late in hospital. The driver was "very shaken" but uninjured, a force spokesman said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision near the junction of South Drive.

The road was closed for about two hours as officers investigated the scene.