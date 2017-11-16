Tyne & Wear

Newcastle upon Tyne NHS trust appoints new chairman

Professor Sir John Burn Image copyright Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Image caption Professor Sir John Burn led the NHS Northern Genetics Service for 20 years

A health trust in the north-east of England has announced the appointment of its new chairman.

Professor Sir John Burn will take up the role with Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on 1 December.

He will replace Kingsley Smith, who has held the position for more than 10 years.

One of his first tasks will be to appoint a new chief executive following the dismissal of Sir Leonard Fenwick.

Sir Leonard was sacked by a disciplinary panel after an investigation into claims of bullying and abusive behaviour.

He described it as "an orchestrated witch hunt".

Sir John leads a cancer research programme at Newcastle University as well as being a non-executive director with NHS England.

He has also filled a number of Government advisory roles.

