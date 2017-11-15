Image caption Several people were injured when a car crashed into the crowd at an Eid festival

A woman has appeared in court charged with crashing her car into a crowd of people who were celebrating at an Eid festival.

Marianne Kabah offered no plea to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving when she appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Several worshippers who had attended the festival at Newcastle's Westgate Community College were injured in June.

Ms Kabah, 42, of Gateshead, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court in December.

At the time, police said they did not believe the crash was terror-related.