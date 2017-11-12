Image copyright DWT Image caption It is the 37th North East nature reserve to be taken over by the charity

A wildlife trust has taken over the management of a nature reserve on the site of a former ironworks.

Durham Wildlife Trust said it planned to get more volunteers involved in looking after the Whinnies at Middleton St George, near Darlington.

It has taken over management of the grassland, which is a haven for butterflies, from Darlington Council.

It is the 37th nature reserve to have been taken over by the wildlife charity.

Reserve Trust manager, Mark Richardson, said: "The Whinnies is already a good site and we are delighted to be taking on management to make it even better.

"It's something we are really keen to get local people involved with as volunteers helping to monitor the site. There'll be opportunities for local schools and groups to get involved with as well."