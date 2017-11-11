Image copyright Northumberland Fire and Rescue Image caption Plumes of smoke are still visible from the blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a waste disposal unit in Northumberland.

Crews were called to Sanders Waste Management, in Pegswood, near Morpeth, at 07:30 GMT after thousands of tonnes of rubble and rubbish caught fire.

Firefighters said the fire was under control but would take days to put out.

A spokesman for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service said that plumes of smoke were still coming from the blaze but that local residents were safe.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

'Smoke plume'

Officials from Public Health England and the Environment Agency are at the scene and said there was "minimal" risk to people and animals in the area.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Hedley said: "Although there is a smoke plume resulting from the fire it is not causing ourselves or our partner agencies any concern.

"We will continue to monitor both wind direction and speed and will offer advice to local communities if needed."

Water used to put out the fire is being collected in two large holding tanks on the site to prevent any contamination to the local watercourse, the Environment Agency said.

The waste unit disposes and recycles rubbish from household skips.