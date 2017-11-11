Cyclist, 80, killed in High Shincliffe crash with car
- 11 November 2017
A cyclist has died following a collision with a car in County Durham.
Police said the crash happened on the A177 at High Shincliffe on Friday morning.
The cyclist, an 80-year-old man, was riding south on the A177 when he was struck by a blue Tesla Model S 90D, police said.
He died later at James Cook University Hospital. A spokesman for Durham Police appealed for any witnesses to the crash to get in touch.