Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption Burnhope War Memorial is styled on a Flemish farmhouse where soldiers rested before going to fight

One of the largest war memorials in the UK has been rededicated following a refurbishment programme.

The structure in Burnhope, County Durham, styled on a Flemish farmhouse, was unveiled in 1920, but fell into decline over the years.

It has undergone a £90,000 improvement project, which included replacement of roof tiles and brick work.

Local dignitaries and Burnhope residents turned out for the special ceremony, and to honour the fallen.

Image caption The building is seen as a "valuable part of local heritage"

Funding has come from sources including the War Memorial Trust, Heritage Lottery funding and Burnhope Parish Council.

Local volunteers are also involved in developing case studies and an education programme around the memorial.

Cllr Ossie Johnson, Durham County Council cabinet member for tourism, culture, leisure and rural issues, said: "The Burnhope War Memorial is a unique and significant structure and is seen by residents as a valuable part of the heritage of the parish.

"Many local families are connected to the memorial, and this has helped the volunteers pull together several case studies which shows what it was like to grow up in Burnhope as well as the horrors of war."