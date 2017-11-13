Image caption Colin Watson has called on the Home Office to admit failings

A man who says he was sexually abused at a residential institution for troubled youngsters is calling for justice almost 60 years on.

Colin Watson says he was raped on more than 35 occasions and repeatedly beaten during four years at Stanhope Castle Approved School in County Durham.

His case is part of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.

The Home Office, which ran the facility during Mr Watson's time there, said it is co-operating with the investigation.

It added it would be "inappropriate" to comment further while the inquiry is ongoing.

Mr Watson was aged 11 in 1960 when he was ordered by a court to attend the school having stolen biscuits.

'Continual abuse'

"It was continual physical, sexual and psychological abuse," said Mr Watson of his time at the school.

"I have flashbacks. It's like being raped all over again.

"I can feel them doing it, I can smell them, I can taste them."

The 68-year-old, of Middlesbrough, who has waived his right to anonymity, described having his nose broken by the headmaster on one of his first days at the school when his face was "smashed" into a wall.

Mr Watson is one of a number of members of the Stanhope Castle Survivor Group and has called on the Home Office to "admit guilt".

'No justice'

"They should carry the can," he told BBC Tees.

"They employed the people who raped me. I want their say-so they were wrong.

"[The people who did this to me] have got away with it. They've walked. I'm getting no justice."

Image copyright PA Image caption The independent inquiry is being chaired by Prof Alexis Jay, who also headed the probe into child abuse in Rotherham

Control of the school passed to Cleveland County Council in 1974, which in turn handed liabilities to Middlesbrough Council when it was formed.

Stanhope Castle closed in 1981.

Middlesbrough Council said it would be inappropriate to comment as it is participating in the government inquiry.

Durham Police previously investigated abuse claims, but no criminal action was taken.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse was set up by the government in July 2014 after the Jimmy Savile scandal to investigate claims against local authorities, religious organisations, the armed forces and public and private institutions.

Evidence is scheduled to be given at a public hearing in November 2018.