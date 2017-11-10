From the section

A man has been charged with encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist material.

Zahir Khan, from Sunderland, was arrested in the city after an investigation by the North East counter terror unit and Northumbria Police.

The 40-year-old has been remanded in custody after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He was accused of sharing terrorist material online, inciting religious hatred and encouraging terrorism.

It is understood the matter relates to posts on social media.

Mr Khan was arrested at his home address in Nora Street on Thursday. The BBC understands a second address in Sunderland was also searched.

Mr Khan is due to appear at The Old Bailey on 21 November.