Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Jason Downey denied murder but was convicted by a jury

A "dangerous and violent" man who stabbed a vulnerable adult to death has been handed a life sentence.

The body of Steven Coulter, 59, was found at his supported accommodation in the Heaton area of Newcastle where he had lain dead for four days.

Jason Downey denied murder but was convicted following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The judge ruled that the 45-year-old, of Heaton Hall Road, should server a 25-year minimum term.

Det Insp David English, or Northumbria Police, said: "We still don't know what motivated the brutal attack on Steven.

"He was left lying on his bed where he died of his wound."

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Steven Coulter suffered a single stab wound to the chest

In a statement, Mr Coulter's family thanked the jury for listening to the evidence and "putting this monster behind bars".

It read: "Steven was a very vulnerable man and he was supposed to be protected living in supported accommodation but he wasn't.

"He was a lovely man who wouldn't hurt anyone and we are all just so devastated by his death."