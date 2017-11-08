Image copyright Abbotsford Police Department/PA Image caption Abbotsford Police Department said it had "lost a hero"

A former British police officer has been killed while serving in Canada.

John Davidson, 53, was shot dead while arresting a suspect in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Monday.

Originally from Scotland, he worked for Northumbria Police for 24 years before emigrating.

Acting Chief Constable Winton Keenen said the force was "very saddened to learn of the death of our former colleague who died bravely in the line of duty".

"Today many of our officers who knew John well during his career with us and kept in touch with him over the ensuing years are shocked by the events in Canada," he said.

"We all want to express our sincere condolences to his family at this tragic news."

'Lost a hero'

Abbotsford Police Department said he had been "an amazing colleague and friend".

On its website, the force said it had "lost a hero".

"John was a dedicated police officer who devoted so much of his time to connecting with the community and helping kids," the force said.

Tributes have also been paid on its Twitter feed.

Mr Davidson, who had served in Newcastle and North Shields, was married and had three children.

He had raised money for the Canadian Cancer Society with the Cops For Cancer Tour de Valley.

The group said they had "lost a rider, a team mate, a friend".