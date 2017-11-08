Image copyright Craig Connor / NNP Image caption Paul Watson was a "champion of Sunderland" colleagues said

Tributes have been paid to the Labour leader of Sunderland City Council, Paul Watson, who has died at the age of 63.

Mr Watson, who was first elected to the city's Pallion ward in 1997, was diagnosed with bowel cancer last year.

Colleagues described him as a "champion of Sunderland" who helped to bring thousands of jobs to the city.

Deputy council leader Harry Trueman said: "Like many, he could recall when jobs were scarce and when unemployment was far more common than now."

Mr Watson went into politics after being made redundant from his job as a shipwright in 1981. He had been leader of the city council since 2008.

He served on several regional bodies, including the North East Combined Authority and North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

'Fought hard'

Mr Trueman added: "As a younger man Paul had known the difficult times that so many people had experienced in the 1970s and 1980s when he, like many thousands of others, had been made redundant from his job.

"He wanted to see Sunderland's economy grow, see more jobs created and see that people could fulfil more of their aspirations and have more choice.

"We can never be complacent or stand still on these things and while Paul recognised that Sunderland's economy had re-invented itself, because all the jobs lost in shipbuilding and coalmining had been replaced, there was always more to do.

Cabinet secretary Mel Speding said: "Paul was a passionate champion for the people of Sunderland and the North East.

"He fought hard to get the right deal for Sunderland and the wider region and was not prepared to make do with second best."