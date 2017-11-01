Firefighters have been pelted with rocks, fireworks and drainpipes by a gang of youths.

Crews were attending to a report of a firework thrown through a letterbox of a property in Walker when they came under attack on Tuesday evening.

No-one was injured but one of the appliances was slightly damaged.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said such attacks were a frequent occurrence in the run-up to Bonfire Night.

It posed on Facebook: "Our dedicated firefighters - daughters, sons, brothers, sisters, mums and dads - literally walk through fires to protect our community.

"But there are sons, daughters, brothers and sisters in that community who think its 'fun' to attack them.

"We work with the police to identify and prosecute anyone who is caught."