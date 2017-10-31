Image copyright Durham County Council Image caption Jeremy Chipperfield will start his new role in early November

A new senior coroner has been appointed in County Durham and Darlington.

Barrister Jeremy Chipperfield currently sits as acting senior coroner for West London and assistant coroner for Oxfordshire and Kent.

Durham County Council said he had been appointed after an "extremely competitive recruitment process".

Mr Chipperfield will start his new role in early November. He said it would be a "great honour to serve the people of Durham and Darlington".

"I look forward to working with what is an experienced team of officers, staff and assistant coroners to maintain a first class coroner service for this area," he added.

John Hewitt, Durham Council's corporate director for resources, said: "Jeremy brings with him significant experience from his work as a barrister and coroner in other parts of the country.

"He was appointed following an extremely competitive recruitment process and I am sure he will be a great asset to the Durham and Darlington Coroner's service."