The entire Tyne and Wear Metro network has been brought to a standstill by a major power failure.

The outage happened at about 05:30 GMT when engineers detected a fault at an electricity sub-station at a depot in the Gosforth area of Newcastle.

Operator Nexus said it hoped some services would resume later.

A spokesman said: "We are not running trains to any part of the system. Customers should find alternative modes of travel until further notice."

He added: "Engineers are on site and are working to repair the power fault so that trains can be moved out from the depot as soon as possible."

Nexus said passengers were also unable to use valid tickets on local bus services, as would normally be the case, because of "capacity issues".

In 2015 Nexus issued a public apology after a series of power failures resulted in long delays and cancelled services.

At the time officials said work would be undertaken to make the network "more robust".