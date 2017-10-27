Woman dies after Howdon hit-and-run crash
- 27 October 2017
A woman has died following a hit-and-run crash in North Tyneside.
A grey Audi struck the 63-year-old pedestrian on Coldstream Gardens, in Howdon, at 10:20 BST. The driver did not stop.
Northumbria Police said the woman had suffered life-threatening injuries and later confirmed she had died.
The road was closed for a time at the junction of Murray Road and inquiries to trace the driver of the Audi are ongoing.