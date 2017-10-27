Image caption Emergency services were called at 10:20 BST

A woman has died following a hit-and-run crash in North Tyneside.

A grey Audi struck the 63-year-old pedestrian on Coldstream Gardens, in Howdon, at 10:20 BST. The driver did not stop.

Northumbria Police said the woman had suffered life-threatening injuries and later confirmed she had died.

The road was closed for a time at the junction of Murray Road and inquiries to trace the driver of the Audi are ongoing.