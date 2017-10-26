Image copyright Northumbria Police/Family photo Image caption The court heard Jordan O'Donnell was "under the influence of alcohol" when he crashed, killing Bethany Fisher

The mum of a teenager who died in a car crash has launched an appeal to have the killer driver's sentence reviewed.

Bethany Fisher, 19, was died when Jordan O'Donnell's Ford Mondeo hit parked vehicles in Bedlington, Northumberland, in the early hours of 19 August.

O'Donnell was jailed after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

Ms Fisher's mother, Isabel Easson, called his six-year sentence "disgraceful".

She told the BBC she had lodged appeal papers in a bid to see O'Donnell's prison term increased.

Ms Fisher, who had been celebrating her recent 19th birthday, was a back-seat passenger in the vehicle which crashed on Victoria Terrace where she lived.

'Death scene'

Her mum discovered her body after being woken by the noise of the smash.

"I could hear a man say, 'Ambulance mate, we've got a girl dead here'.

"I turned to my left and realised it was Bethany.

"I have to face the death scene every single day."

Image caption Isabel Easson has called for tougher sentences for killer drivers

Another teenage girl who was in the car at the time suffered serious injuries.

O'Donnell, 20, fled the scene and returned home to the town's Waverley Court where he called police claiming he had been burgled and had his vehicle stolen.

At Newcastle Crown Court, he also pleaded guilty to causing death by driving while uninsured, as well as making a false report about a burglary and theft of his car and failing to stop after an accident.

Ms Easson has backed life sentences for killer drivers.

"Six years and out in two-and-a-half years is a disgrace," she said.

"It sends out the wrong message to people."

Image caption O'Donnell crashed into a number of parked cars on Victoria Terrace before fleeing

The government announced earlier this month drivers in the most serious cases of dangerous and careless driving will now face life sentences.

However, as it has not yet passed into law, O'Donnell was sentenced earlier this month under current guidelines.