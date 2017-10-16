Image copyright Northumbria Police/Family photo Image caption Jordan O'Donnell, left, was driving the car in which Bethany Fisher was a passenger

A man driving a car which crashed into parked vehicles, killing his 19-year-old passenger, has been jailed for six years.

Bethany Fisher died when Jordan O'Donnell's Ford Mondeo ploughed into parked vehicles in Bedlington in the early hours of 19 August.

Miss Fisher, from Bedlington, was out celebrating her birthday when O'Donnell, 20, lost control of the car.

O'Donnell had earlier admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

Another teenage girl who was in the car at the time suffered serious injuries.

Newcastle Crown Court was told O'Donnell, also from Bedlington, had admitted a separate charge of causing death by driving while uninsured, as well as making a false report about a burglary and theft of his car and failing to stop after an accident.

Image caption O'Donnell fled the crash scene in Bedlington

Northumbria Police described O'Donnell's actions as "extremely dangerous".

A spokesman said: "He drove his car in a dangerous manner at speeds well in excess of the speed limit through a built-up residential area and showed no regard to the safety of members of the public or his passengers.

"At the time of the fatal collision he was under the influence of alcohol and his vehicle was not insured."