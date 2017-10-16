A man who was killed in a crash involving two cars has been named by police.

Martin Dixon was a passenger in a Vauxhall Vectra that collided with an Audi on Hadrian Road in Wallsend, North Tyneside on Friday evening.

The driver of the Vauxhall was seriously hurt and remains in hospital. The Audi driver was slightly injured.

Northumbria Police said Mr Dixon, 33, was from the North Tyneside area. Witnesses are still being sought.