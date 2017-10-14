Image caption The hawk could have travelled miles in the two weeks he has been missing, his owner said

A missing bird of prey is in the habit of landing on people's shoulders, Wearside residents are being warned.

The bird will not attack them or their pets, the Harris hawk's owner stressed. But it will hunt rabbits and pigeons.

Mark Render, 25, from Washington, said his pet Ares was "normally friendly" but could be frightened of dogs and unfamiliar people.

"I'm worried people will think he's attacking them when he's not - he's as friendly as any friendly dog," he said.

"In the wild - this kind of hawk lives in the desert - they'll sit on each others' shoulders to get a better vantage point."

Open fields

The bird escaped from its enclosure when wind blew the door open two weeks ago.

The two-and-a-half-year-old hawk was bought for £350 as a young bird. It has a 1m (3ft) wingspan.

It is used to a diet of day-old chicks and quail, and would hunt pigeons and rabbits in the wild, Mr Render said.

He would not attack dogs or cats, he said.

Mr Render expects the bird to head for open fields with trees and housing nearby, which was the kind of area he was familiar with.

He could have travelled miles in the length of time he has been missing, he said.