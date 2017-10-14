Image copyright Google Image caption The council has four high-rise blocks: Ellen Court, Wilkinson Court and Monastery Court in Jarrow and Durham Court in Hebburn (shown)

Sprinklers costing £1.4m are to be fitted in tower blocks owned by a north-east of England council.

South Tyneside Council is retrofitting them despite being told its cladding is not of a dangerous variety.

Wilkinson Court, Monastery Court and Ellen Court in Jarrow and Durham Court in Hebburn house more than 280 people.

Council lead member for housing, Allan West, said "the tragic events at Grenfell have changed perceptions of high-rise safety".

"We have done a huge amount of work in recent years to make sure our tower blocks are safe," he said.

"The cladding systems are fireproof and comply with building and planning regulations but, as an extra reassurance to residents, we want to take action to retrofit sprinklers in all four blocks."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service assistant chief officer Alan Robson welcomed the move and said "sprinklers save lives".

Fitting the systems was "over and above what is required by law at present", the authority said.

Regulations require buildings over 30m (100ft) built since 2007 to have sprinklers fitted, but do not apply retroactively.

The Building Research Establishment (BRE) said the samples sent by the council were not aluminium composite materials (ACM) similar to the cladding on Grenfell Tower and did not need to be tested, the authority said.