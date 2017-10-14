A man has died in a crash between two cars that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at about 20:00 BST on Friday on Hadrian Road in Wallsend, Newcastle.

The passenger in a Vauxhall Vectra, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The car's driver was seriously hurt and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the other car, an Audi, was slightly hurt.

Police are appealing for witnesses.