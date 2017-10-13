From the section

Image caption Floral tributes were laid at the gates of the school where Julie Parkin taught after her death in July

A husband faces life in prison after admitting stabbing his school teacher wife to death.

Julie Parkin, 39, was discovered with fatal injuries in the family home in Kirkwall Close, Sunderland, in July.

At Newcastle Crown Court 35-year-old Adam Parkin admitted murder and the attempted murder of a second victim.

Parkin also admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of a child relating to a collection videos. He is due to be sentenced on 27 October.

Mrs Parkin, who had two children, taught at West Boldon Primary School.

Staff described her as a "highly respected" teacher.

Mrs Parkin's family said she was "beautiful inside and out" and brought "something special" to everyone she met.

Parkin was remanded in custody.