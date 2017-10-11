Image copyright Northumberland County Council Image caption Bottle-hunters targeted Ridley Park

A tunnel dug by people looking for bottles in a Northumberland park is putting people in danger, the council has said.

It follows the discovery of an eight-foot tunnel, which had also exposed pipework, at Ridley Park in Blyth.

The entrance had been concealed with wire mesh and leaves and the council said someone could have been seriously hurt if they had fallen in.

Police have been informed and the damaged area repaired.

The entrance had been covered with wire mesh, plastic and leaves

Councillor Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services at Northumberland County Council, said: "These bottle diggers have effectively been creating underground tunnels.

"They're putting both themselves and other in danger, including our staff who use equipment which could easily fall through from the surface.

"We want everyone to enjoy our parks and green spaces for what they were intended and will look to take action against those who carry out illegal activities, so we would ask that the diggers please stop."