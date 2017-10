From the section

Image copyright North News Image caption Participants wearing T-shirts supporting the charity snaked their way along the route

More than 5,000 people have taken part in a charity event on Tyneside raising funds to tackle Alzheimer's disease.

The Memory Walk saw participants complete 7km (4.3 miles) along a coastal route, starting from Bents Park in South Shields.

Former Emmerdale actor John Middleton got Saturday's event under way. His character, vicar Ashley Thomas, was diagnosed with the disease.

Organisers Alzheimer's Society said an estimated £362,000 was raised.