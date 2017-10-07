Image copyright PA Image caption Everton star Wayne Rooney was among the mourners

Family and friends have gathered for the funeral of former Newcastle United chairman Freddy Shepherd.

Former club captain Alan Shearer, ex-Magpies managers Kenny Dalglish and Sam Allardyce, and Everton star Wayne Rooney were among mourners at St George's Church, in Jesmond, Newcastle.

The service got under way at noon, to be followed by a private cremation ceremony.

Mr Shepherd, 75, passed away at home on 25 September.

He was described as an "incredibly passionate supporter of Newcastle United" by the club's current managing director, Lee Charnley.

Image copyright PA Image caption The club's record goal-scorer and former captain, Alan Shearer, was due to pay tribute during the service

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Shepherd's coffin was carried into St George's Church

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Shepherd (l) paid £250,000 for a brass statue of former striker Shearer outside St James' Park last year

Mr Shepherd engineered the £15m deal which took Alan Shearer from Blackburn back to his native Newcastle in July 1996.

He spent 15 years as a director at St James' Park, serving under Sir John Hall as vice-chairman before eventually taking over the hot seat in his own right in 1997.

During his time at Newcastle, the club twice finished as Premier League runners-up, reached two FA Cup finals and enjoyed two Champions League campaigns.

In addition, he oversaw the redevelopment of an ageing stadium, boosting its capacity from around 36,000 to in excess of 52,000.

However, he was also involved in controversy - he and fellow director Douglas Hall were recorded calling female football supporters "dogs" by the News of the World newspaper in 1998.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir John Hall handed over the role of club chairman to Mr Shepherd in 1997

Image copyright PA Image caption Former Newcastle United and England manager Sam Allardyce was another guest

Image copyright PA Image caption Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce was among the big names from the world of football in attendance