The family of a young father killed in a crash has spoken of its heartbreak.

Trainee electrician Lenny Deugo was killed when his car collided with a van on the A692 near Consett on Sunday.

The driver of a third vehicle, a black Vauxhall Insignia, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Mr Duego's family said the 26-year-old father-of-one from Consett, known as Big Lenny, had overcome challenges and "turned his life around".

Durham Police said the arrested driver had been released pending further inquiries.

'Huge heart'

"We are heartbroken to announce the death of our son Lenny. He leaves his precious son Tyler, aged two, three brothers and two sisters," the statement from his parents Perry and Christine Deugo said.

"As a family unit, we are incredibly close, and now we are missing an important part of our jigsaw," .

The statement added: "Affectionately known as 'Big Lenny' by all those who knew him, he had a huge heart and was guaranteed to make you laugh.

"Lenny turned his life around, overcoming very personal challenges, despite having the toughest upbringing of his siblings."

Witnesses to the crash are being urged to come forward.