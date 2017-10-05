Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A 24-year-old man has been charged over the collision

Police have released CCTV footage of a "horrific" hit-and-run which left two pedestrians seriously injured.

The man and woman, both in their 30s, were stuck by a vehicle on Hylton Road, Sunderland, at 21:50 BST on Monday.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving without insurance.

Northumbria Police has appealed for witnesses to the collision, which was near Millfield Metro Station.

Det Ch Insp Lee Gosling said: "As you can see from the footage, this is a horrific incident.

"We need to get the full picture of what happened that evening and so we're looking to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything out of the ordinary."

The vehicle believed to be involved was found on fire a short time later on Church Street North, police said.