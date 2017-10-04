Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tax officials raided St James' Park and West Ham's ground in April

Newcastle United has lost a High Court challenge over the seizure of documents by tax officials probing the finances of several football clubs.

St James' Park and West Ham's London Stadium were raided in April by HM Revenue and Customs as part of a £5m National Insurance fraud investigation.

Newcastle's managing director Lee Charnley was among several men arrested and later released without charge.

Lord Justice Beatson and Mrs Justice Whipple ruled the warrants were lawful.

HMRC said it was "pleased" by the decision.

Business and financial records were seized, as well as computers and mobile phones belonging to the club, which recently secured promotion back to the Premier League.

The HMRC investigation centres on football agents and payments made in transfer dealings between English and French clubs.

'Study in detail'

The hearing at Leeds Crown Court was being held to decide on the legality of search-and-seize orders obtained by HMRC.

Announcing the decision to dismiss the club's application for judicial review, Lord Justice Beatson said the "warrants were lawfully issued."

At a hearing in July, the judges heard argument on behalf of the club that no reasonable grounds existed for believing it had engaged in suspected tax fraud.

But HMRC argued in court that reasonable grounds existed for believing Newcastle United FC was ''knowingly involved'' in a multimillion-pound tax fraud when club offices were raided.

Court orders have so far prevented HMRC officers from examining the seized material pending the outcome of the legal action.

An HMRC spokesman said: "We are very pleased with the court's decision which we are studying in detail. We do not comment on individual cases or ongoing investigations."