Fire at Sunderland industrial unit
- 3 October 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
More than 40 firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Sunderland.
Emergency services were called to the A1 Recovery Accident Management unit on Hepworth Road, Southwick, after fire broke out just after 11:15 BST.
Smoke can be seen across the north of the city, and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said seven fire engines were at the scene.
An aerial ladder platform, command support vehicle and a support appliance are also at the scene.