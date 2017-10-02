A pedestrian died when she was struck by a car on South Tyneside.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Victoria Road West in Hebburn at about 09:30 BST.

Her name has not yet been released, but she is believed to be in her 60s and her next of kin are being informed, police have said.

The male driver was uninjured and is assisting officers with their enquiries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police.