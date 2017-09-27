Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Jodie Wilkinson had been on the periphery of the disorder, the court heard

A man has been cleared of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death during a row between two groups in a Newcastle street.

Jodie Wilkinson, 27, died in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds in Stanhope Street in October last year.

David Waterston, 43, of Hamilton Place in the city, had denied murder and violent disorder.

A second man, Sharif Kalimba, 19, of no fixed address, was also found not guilty of violent disorder.

Newcastle Crown Court had heard Ms Wilkinson was on the edge of the row when she was stabbed in her abdomen.

Image caption Ms Wilkinson was attacked in Stanhope Street, Newcastle

Jurors had been played the 999 call Ms Wilkinson made as she lay dying.

She told the operator "I've been stabbed" before falling silent.

The court heard she was a victim of a row between two groups of people "that blew up out of nowhere".

CCTV was also played to the court which showed the moment she was attacked and collapsed on to railings.