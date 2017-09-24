A rare grassland haven has earned extra protection after it was bought by wildlife experts.

Herrington Hill, in Sunderland, is classed as primary magnesian limestone grassland which has remained undisturbed for centuries.

Durham Wildlife Trust (DWT) has now bought the 17-acre site from its private owner after raising money.

This means the haven will be preserved "forever for future generations", the trust said.

Mark Richardson, DWT's reserves manager, said: "This is a rare and precious wildlife habitat and by acquiring it the trust can ensure that it is protected forever.

"The positive difference nature makes to our everyday lives is being realised more and more and the first step to protecting wildlife for future generations.

The grassland is a haven for insects including meadow brown and common blue butterflies, the trust said.