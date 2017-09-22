Image copyright Norman Scott/National Trust Images/PA Wire Image caption Red squirrels at Wallington had been practically wiped out by a pox

About 170 red squirrels are now living at a country estate, six years after they were almost wiped out by their grey cousins.

The National Trust appointed a ranger at Wallington in Northumberland to oversee the red population rise.

The red squirrels had been almost killed off by a pox carried by grey squirrels.

The news comes ahead of Red Squirrel Week which starts on Saturday. There are only about 15,000 left in England.

Squirrel ranger Glen Graham said: "The constant presence of rangers, alongside the support of visitors and volunteers, is crucial to safeguarding red squirrel populations.

"Looking to the future, contraceptive methods and new technologies could provide long-term solutions, but in the meantime we need public buy in to protect one of Britain's best loved species."