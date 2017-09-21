Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The watch was returned but its hands and glass front were removed

A watch presented to a sailor for his bravery in World War One has been returned to a museum five months after it was stolen.

The gold pocket watch was taken from Blyth Battery Museum in April after thieves forced a window to get inside.

Northumbria Police said the watch had been handed into them anonymously.

Its hands and glass front were missing and a £1,000 fundraising appeal has been launched to help pay for the repairs.

The watch had been given to James Thompson by the Military Merit Committee on 21 May 1920 "in recognition of his gallantry".

He had also won a Royal Navy Distinguished Service Medal for saving the lives of his fellow sailors when the ship they were on was torpedoed.

'Horrendous time'

Lindsay Durward from the museum said she was "very pleased" to have it back but it had been a tough year for the museum.

She said: "We have had an horrendous season so we are very happy to end on a high note.

"We have had two break-ins and countless graffiti attacks with windows broken.

"It has been terrible for a group of volunteers who give up their time."

Northumbria Police has been approached for comment.