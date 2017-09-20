Image copyright Miskell family Image caption Terry Miskell died three days after being hit by a lorry

A man who died after being hit by a lorry was a "loving grandfather" and popular university lecturer, his family has said.

Terry Miskell, 82, died in hospital on 11 September - three days after being hit near the entrance to Beamish Museum.

His family said they were "struggling to come to terms" with the loss.

Durham Police said they had spoken to the lorry driver and have appealed for witnesses.

Mr Miskell, from Beamish, is survived by his wife Margaret, daughter Jane, son Simon, three grandsons, and younger brother Derek.

Image copyright Google Image caption Terry Miskell was hit by a lorry near the entrance to Beamish Museum

In a statement, the family said: "Terry was a loving, family man.

"He was always very caring and positive.

"We are struggling to come to terms with our loss but holding on to the many happy memories we made together."

Mr Miskell started working in mines when he was 15 before becoming a senior lecturer in Operations Management and Engineering at Northumbria University for more than 20 years.

While there, he was voted most popular lecturer by students for three years running.

He went on to complete his Master of Science Degree at Manchester University before retiring 20 years ago.

He was returning home, having been to the shops in Pelton to buy a newspaper, when the crash happened.