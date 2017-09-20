Image copyright Darryll Donnelly Image caption Lyla was born at about 05:15 BST on Wednesday

A football captain was subbed off 30 minutes into a match so he could go to the birth of his daughter.

Darryll Donnelly, 27, was playing for Jarrow Roofing against Bishop Auckland on Tuesday when the news broke about his partner Jasmin Florence going into labour.

She eventually gave birth to a 8lb 15oz (4kg) girl called Lyla Grace with Mr Donnelly by her side.

The central defender said Lyla, their second child, was four days overdue.

Image copyright Duncan Donnelly Image caption Darryll Donnelly was 30 minutes into the game when he heard his partner was in labour

Mr Donnelly said: "Jasmin lets me get away with a canny lot sport-wise but I didn't feel I should leave her.

"She insisted I go to the match though."

The match was in Boldon five minutes away from Mr Donnell's home in Jarrow.

Lyla was born at 05:15 BST on Wednesday, with the club joking that Mr Donnelly could have played the whole game before he went to hospital.

The club announced the unusual substitution during their Twitter commentary of the match.

Image copyright Twitter

Club chairman and joint manager Richie McLoughlin said it was the first he had ever seen a player leave the game to go to a birth.

"We've known for a couple of games that Darryll might have to make a quick exit from the pitch, though I didn't expect it to actually have to happen," he said.

"He's a great lad and we wish Darryll, Jas and family all the best."

Image copyright Duncan Donnelly Image caption Darryll Donnelly (centre) has played for Jarrow Roofing since last season

The club lost the Northern League Division One match 2-1.

Mr Donnelly said he got into trouble with Ms Florence for messaging his managers from the hospital to find out the score.

"I'm delighted with Lyla being here but I am disappointed with the match, we needed the points," he said.

"It was a big game for us and to be honest I was gutted when I had to leave the pitch, but when you have to go you have to go."