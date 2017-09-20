Image caption The new council will cover the centre of Durham including the castle area

A new council covering the City of Durham will come into force on 1 April next year.

The plan for the new parish council has been approved at a full meeting of Durham County Council.

A public consultation found 66% of those who responded were in favour of the new council, although only 24% of the area's 11,700 residents replied.

Inaugural elections will be held in May 2018.