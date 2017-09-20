Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Affected birds include guillemots, puffins, razorbills and gulls

More than 20 seabirds along a 75-mile (120km) stretch of coastline have been found covered in an oily substance.

The RSPCA said the source of the liquid is not known but two of the birds have died.

The charity has been getting calls since Sunday and has picked birds up from various locations between Amble and Redcar.

Affected birds include guillemots, puffins, razorbills and gulls.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The source of the oily substance is not known

RSPCA inspector Jaqui Miller said: "The first ones to come into us were of a good weight and alert but some of the ones coming in over the past day have been less so and very sadly a couple of them have not made it.

"We don't know what it is, or where it's coming from, but the birds are covered in it."

The birds have been going to vets for treatment before being taken to RSPCA Stapeley Grange in Cheshire.

They are being cleaned with washing up liquid which should mean their feathers remain waterproof once released.

Anyone finding a bird is asked to contact the RSPCA and not risk injury by attempting to rescue the animals.