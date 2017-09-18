Image copyright Richard Sellers/PA Image caption About 200 spectators were moved to other parts of the ground

Durham County Council is to lead an investigation into how a stand partially collapsed during an England cricket match injuring three people.

A hole appeared in one of the stands at Durham's Emirates Riverside stadium in Chester-le-Street at about 21:30 BST on Saturday during a Twenty20 match.

One woman broke her leg and was taken to hospital.

The council confirmed safety checks had been carried out on the stand ahead of the 16 September West Indies match.

When the stand partially gave way, about 200 spectators were moved to other areas of the ground as a precaution by stewards and police.

Image copyright @ChristianCeriso/PA Image caption The area around the hole was quickly cleared by stewards and police

Durham County Cricket Club said in a statement: "During the course of the second innings between England v West Indies at Emirates Riverside, three spectators were injured when a small section of the North-East Terrace flooring became unstable causing them to fall.

"Stewards took precautionary action and evacuated that area of the stand efficiently."

Stephen Reed, Durham County Council's planning development manager, said: "A pre-event operational check, which looked at security, stewarding and the availability of emergency services, was carried out at the Emirates Stadium in the run up to this fixture.

"We can confirm that we will be investigating, along with other relevant agencies, to understand the cause of the incident and any ramifications for future events."

The stand involved had originally been part of the beach volleyball stadium at the London 2012 Olympics.

The West Indies won by 21 runs as England were bowled out for 155.

Durham confirmed the County Championship fixture against Sussex would take place as scheduled on Tuesday, despite the closure of the North-East Terrace stand.