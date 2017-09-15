Woman, 20, raped in Newcastle in early hours
- 15 September 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
A 20-year-old woman was raped on Tyneside in the early hours of the morning.
She was found distressed outside Knoll Court, in the Manors area of Newcastle, at about 03:00 BST.
The victim, who is receiving support from specialist officers, said she had been attacked inside a flat before fleeing.
Two men, both aged 18, are helping police with their inquiries, the Northumbria force said.