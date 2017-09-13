Image caption Daniel Garland denies two counts of blackmail

A worker with security firm G4S threatened to detonate bombs fitted to its vehicles unless he was paid £1m, a court has heard.

A jury at Teesside Crown Court were told Daniel Garland, 19, also said he would "cause harm" to the partner and newborn baby of a fellow employee.

Mr Garland, from County Durham, denies sending a blackmail letter to the firm's Teesside depot in January.

The letter allegedly claimed "mini bombs" were fitted to staff vehicles.

Prosecutor Paul Rooney said: "In the letter he demands £1m from them and makes threats to cause explosions and he infers he will cause harm to a newborn baby and her mother if his demands are not met."

'Remote control'

A G4S van was robbed in Middlesbrough in December and the raiders who got away with a substantial amount of cash have not been caught, the jury heard.

The court heard that in the letter Mr Garland claimed responsibility for the raid, named two employees as being "inside men" and said they had been paid so much for their information that he now required a further £1m.

The letter demanded that the cash be loaded into a red Volvo lorry that would be parked outside the depot the next day.

Mr Rooney added: "The letter went on to state he fitted mini bombs to a number of G4S vehicles as well as employees' vehicles. It was indicated these bombs could be detonated by remote control."

Mr Garland, of Durham Place, Chester-le-Street, denies two counts of blackmail.

The case continues.