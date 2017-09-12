Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Jodie Wilkinson had been on the periphery of the disorder, the court heard

A woman made a 999 call as she lay dying from a knife wound in the street, a court has heard.

Jodie Wilkinson, 27, told the operator "I've been stabbed" before falling silent after she was attacked in Stanhope Street, Newcastle, in October.

Newcastle Crown Court heard she was a victim of a row between two groups of people "that blew up out of nowhere".

David Waterston, 42, of Hamilton Place, Newcastle, denies murder and violent disorder.

The court heard Ms Wilkinson had been on the periphery of the disorder before being stabbed in her abdomen from behind with a four-inch blade.

Jurors were told Mr Waterston, who lived nearby, rushed from his house armed with a knife and broken bottle.

Image caption Jodie Wilkinson was attacked in Stanhope Street, Newcastle

Jurors watched CCTV images recorded by cameras in the Stanhope Street area which showed the moment she was attacked and collapsed on to railings.

The court was told Mr Waterston will dispute some of the CCTV evidence.

A second man, Sharif Kalimba, 19, of no fixed address, denies violent disorder.

The trial continues.