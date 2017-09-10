Great North Run 2017: Thousands take part in half marathon

From the section

Image copyright PA Image caption The Red Arrows fly over runners crossing the Tyne Bridge

About 57,000 people are lining up for the Great North Run, which Mo Farah aims to win for the fourth time in a row.

The four-times Olympic gold medallist eyes victory after becoming the first man to achieve three consecutive wins in the race, last year.

The 13.1-mile race from Newcastle to South Shields is in its 37th year.

The event will be started by the run's founder Brendan Foster, who recently announced his retirement.

There was a minute's applause for veteran television presenter Mike Neville, who died on Tuesday, and who started the first run in 1981.

Celebrities running in this year's race include television presenter Davina McCall, newsreader Sophie Raworth and X Factor contestant Sam Lavery.

Image caption For every runner in standard running kit, there's another dressed to the nines

The run follows the Great North 5K and mini and junior Great North Runs, which took place on Saturday.

The race from Newcastle to South Shields began with 12,000 runners in 1981.

The 2016 event had participants from 178 countries, organisers said.