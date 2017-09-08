Operation Sanctuary: Woman jailed for trafficking girls

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Carolann Gallon (left) was jailed for more than six years and Abdulhamid Minoyee was sentenced to 15 years

A woman who trafficked girls to a drugs and grooming ring that forced young women to have sex has been jailed for six years and three months.

Carolann Gallon was one of 18 people convicted as part of Operation Sanctuary, an investigation into the sexual abuse of vulnerable girls.

The 22-year-old, of Hareside Court, Newcastle, admitted three counts of trafficking.

Another gang member, Abdulhamid Minoyee, was sentenced to 15 years.

The 34-year-old, of Gainsborough Grove, Newcastle, had been convicted of rape, sexual assault, supply of drugs.

A total of 17 people have now been jailed, with one more to be sentenced on 14 September.

Gallon was aged 17 or 18 at the time of the offences, but police decided that she was an active member of the gang rather than a victim.

During the investigation Northumbria Police paid a child rapist more than £10,000 to act as an informant.