Dad jailed over baby son Reggie Young's dog bite death

Image caption Reggie Young, who was three-weeks-old, was attacked on 20 June 2015

A father who admitted owning a dangerous dog that killed his three-week-old son has been jailed.

Reggie Young was attacked at the family home in Falkland Road, Sunderland, on 20 June 2015 and died in hospital.

Ryan Young, 32, had initially denied owning the Patterdale terrier but later changed his plea. A child neglect charge was ordered to lie on file.

He was jailed for 21 months at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.

The dog was destroyed soon after the attack.