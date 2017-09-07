Operation Sanctuary: Sex ring groomer sentencing continues

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Clockwise from top left; Taherul Alam, Monjur Choudhury, Prabhat Nelli, Eisa Mousavi, Nashir Uddin

Five more men have been jailed for their part in a drugs and grooming ring that forced young women to have sex.

They were among 17 men and one woman convicted as part of Operation Sanctuary, an investigation into the sexual abuse of vulnerable girls.

All five, from Newcastle, were found guilty of conspiracy to incite prostitution, and other offences.

The judge at Newcastle Crown Court handed out sentences of between 20 and four years.

Ten of the gang have already been jailed and the remainder will be sentenced on Friday.

'Made life hell'

Those sentenced on Thursday were:

Eisa Mousavi, 41, of Todds Nook - 20 years for offences including three rapes and conspiracy to incite prostitution

Nashir Uddin, of Joan Street - 11 and a half years for offences including conspiracy to incite prostitution and supplying drugs to a victim

Taherul Alam, of Normanton Terrace - eight years for offences including conspiracy to incite prostitution and attempted sexual assault

Monjur Choudhury, of Phillip Place - five years for offences including conspiracy to incite prostitution and supplying drugs

Prabhat Nelli, of Sidney Grove - four years for offences including conspiracy to incite prostitution and supplying drugs

Image caption The victims were abused at addresses around the West End of Newcastle

During the investigation Northumbria Police paid a child rapist more than £10,000 to act as an informant.

The court heard from a mother living above Uddin's flat, who said the gang's all-night parties made her life "hell".

Taxis would come and go outside the property in Joan Street in Newcastle's west end and the noise from bottles clinking made it sound like a nightclub, the woman said.

John Elvidge QC, prosecuting, said the woman lived with her young son and she was disgusted by the smell of cannabis which came into her flat from Uddin's.

Locals noticed taxis arriving and the drivers going in with girls, with sometimes four cars parked outside.

'Mortal drunk'

Teenage girls would then be seen leaving at 07:30 and getting in the taxis, he said.

Mr Elvidge added: "The girls were white, aged 15 or 16, although they might have been older."

The court was told the woman, who has now moved away, heard noises of people having sex during all-night parties and she had to use air fresheners to disguise the smell of cannabis.

Mousavi brought girls to his flat in a tower block in Arthur's Hill, Newcastle, and raped one of them in his bedroom while she was "mortal drunk" while the others shouted outside for him to stop, the court heard.

Mr Elvidge said: "He told them if they didn't stop shouting they wouldn't get any drugs."

Alam, known as T-Boss and with a son aged three, gave a victim mephedrone in return for her having sex with his friend, telling her "My boy wants you", Mr Elvidge said.