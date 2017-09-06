County Durham crash death rider Shaun Neal 'a gentle giant'
Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car in County Durham.
Shaun Neal, 46, died when his Honda CBR was in collision with a BMW 330 on the A68 between Consett and Tow Law.
Mr Neal, from Jarrow, was a "gentle giant" whose bike was his "pride and joy" and whose death, on Saturday, would leave a void, his family said.
A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released while inquiries continue.
In a statement, Mr Neal's family said: "His motorcycle was his pride and joy.
"He realised his dream by attending the classic TT meeting on the Isle of Man just a few weeks before he was taken from us.
"He spent over 24 years in the Army in the First Battalion Yorkshire Regiment.
"He was a big guy who has left a massive void in our lives."
Witnesses the crash, at 13:40 BST on Saturday, have been asked to contact Durham Police.