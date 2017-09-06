Tyne & Wear

County Durham crash death rider Shaun Neal 'a gentle giant'

Image caption Shaun Neal's motorbike was his "pride and joy", his wife said

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a car in County Durham.

Shaun Neal, 46, died when his Honda CBR was in collision with a BMW 330 on the A68 between Consett and Tow Law.

Mr Neal, from Jarrow, was a "gentle giant" whose bike was his "pride and joy" and whose death, on Saturday, would leave a void, his family said.

A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released while inquiries continue.

In a statement, Mr Neal's family said: "His motorcycle was his pride and joy.

"He realised his dream by attending the classic TT meeting on the Isle of Man just a few weeks before he was taken from us.

"He spent over 24 years in the Army in the First Battalion Yorkshire Regiment.

"He was a big guy who has left a massive void in our lives."

Witnesses the crash, at 13:40 BST on Saturday, have been asked to contact Durham Police.

Image caption Mr Neal was travelling north on the A68 when he was killed

