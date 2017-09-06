Operation Sanctuary: More jailed for roles in grooming ring

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Clockwise from top left, Badrul Hussain, Habibur Rahim, Abdul Sabe and Mohibur Rahman were all investigated as part of Operation Sanctuary

Four further men have been jailed for their roles in a grooming ring that forced young women to have sex.

They were convicted as part of the Operation Sanctuary investigation into a grooming gang that sexually abused vulnerable girls in Newcastle.

Habibur Rahim, 34 was jailed for 29 years for rape, inciting prostitution and drugs offences.

Abdul Sabe, 40, was handed a 12-year term for sexual exploitation, inciting prostitution and drugs offences.

Newcastle Crown Court judge Penny Moreland also jailed Mohibur Rahman, 44, for four and a half years for inciting prostitution, drugs offences, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Badrul Hussain, 37, was also sentenced to four years in prison for drug offences.

The court had heard that Sabe was already on the sex offenders register when he carried out the abuse.

The men were dealt with on the second day of sentencing of gang members.

Last month 17 men and one woman were found guilty after two years of trials, with eight men convicted of conspiracy to incite prostitution.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The grooming network is being sentenced this week

Six of the gang have already been jailed and the sentencing of those remaining is expected to last until Friday.

During the investigation Northumbria Police paid a child rapist more than £10,000 to act as an informant.